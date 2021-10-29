Project Roadblock

Skip to content
WETM - MyTwinTiers.com
Elmira
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Chemung County Torture-Murder Case
Local News
The Hochul Administration
Regional
Pennsylvania News
National News
Corning Bureau
Seen on Instagram
DC Bureau
Business News
Coronavirus
Crime
Cuomo Under Fire
Entertainment News
Stock Market
Veterans Voices
Weird News
WETM Special Reports
Your Local Election HQ
Your Stories
Newsletters
Top Stories
Will test-to-stay policy be implemented in Southern Tier schools?
Vaccinated just as likely to spread delta variant within household as unvaccinated: study
Elmira Police recover 23 weapons after suspect fires gun during 911 call
Gallery
Flash Flood Watch in effect Friday into Saturday for portions of the Twin Tiers
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Birthday Forecast
Closings/Delays
Daily Furcast
Boss – Airport Cam
Elmira Cam
Forecast Discussion
Grilling Forecast
Junior Weathercaster
Map Center
Pollen Report
Regioncasts
Submit a Closing
Submit Your Weather Photos
Tracking the Tropics
Commute Cast
Weather Alerts
Weather Wisdom
Sports
Athlete of the Week
Williams Sportsdesk
Twin Tiers Overtime
Pro-Football Challenge
The Big Game
The Bills Report
NY Giants Blitz
The Jets Report
Golf
China 2022
High School Sports
Inside NY Baseball
Junior Sportscaster
Legends of the Twin Tiers
Local Sports
Nittany Nation
Orange Nation
Top Stories
Joe Gilbert Watch – New Orleans Saints week
Video
Elmira College women’s hockey ready to shine in new league
Video
Time’s up for Bills fans: Full vaccination now required to get into stadium
Video
Elmira Notre Dame soccer advances to Section IV Championship
Video
Twin Tier Features
Birthday Club
The Buzz
Coleman & Company
Destination NY
First Responder Appreciation
Golden Apple Award
His Word TV
Jump Start to Living Well
Law Talk
Mornings in Corning
Most Valuable Citizen
Pain Awareness Month
Pet Of The Week
Political Talk
State of our Schools
TT Most Wanted
Twin Tiers Today
WETM Employer Spotlight
Community
18 Cares
BestReviews
Blood Drives
Breast Cancer Awareness
Calendar
Clear the Shelters
Gas Tracker
Hispanic Heritage Month
Horoscope
Jefferson Awards
Live Cameras
Lottery
Non-Profit Spotlight
The Daily Pledge
Trunk or Treat
Twin Tier Test Drive
Twin Tier Tune-Up
Veterans Voices
Watch Our Garden Grow
You Matter
Your Photos
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Newsletters
WETM Mobile Apps
Work for Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Video Center
Airport Cam
Bird Cams
Eagle Cams
Elmira Cam
Video Center
Live
18 Live NY Streams
18 Live PA Streams
White House Streams
Jobs
Work for Us
Find a Job
Post a Job
White House Press Conferences
New York COVID Press Conferences
Pennsylvania COVID Press Conferences
Search
Search
Search
Project Roadblock
Trending Now
Cars with loud exhausts targeted by New York law
Elmira Police recover 23 weapons after suspect fires gun during 911 call
Gallery
Chemung County Executive, Health Director give update on COVID-19 numbers
Video
Alleged rape under investigation in Tioga County
Video
'Let's Go Brandon'? Here's what it really means
Multiple illegal guns, magazines, ammo seized in West Elmira home; one arrested
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Kiersten Smith
Video
When is trick or treat in the Twin Tiers?
Video
Two officers injured in third inmate attack this week at Elmira Correctional Facility
Video
Governor Kathy Hochul speaks at Corning Inc. Innovation Support Center
Video