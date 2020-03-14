Prolonged Closings Reported to WETM

A

B

Bethany Lutheran Church in Elmira will be closed from March 15th through March 31st.

C

D

E

Elmira City School District will be closed from March, 17th until April 13th.

F

G

H

Horseheads Central Schools are closed from March 17th through April 13th.

I

Ithaca City School District Closed through April 12th.

J

K

L

M

N

O

Our Savior Lutheran Church in Horseheads Closed through March 29th.

P

All Pennsylvania K-12 Schools are closed through March 29th.

Q

R

S

Schuyler Head Start will be closed from March 16th through April 13th

Steuben County Schools will be closed from March 18th through April 12th.

T

Tompkins County Schools will be closed through April 12th.

U

V

W

X

Y

Z