Prolonged Closings Reported to WETM

Bethany Lutheran Church in Elmira will be closed from March 15th through March 31st.
Elmira City School District will be closed from March, 17th until April 13th.
Horseheads Central Schools are closed from March 17th through April 13th.
Ithaca City School District Closed through April 12th.
Our Savior Lutheran Church in Horseheads Closed through March 29th.
All Pennsylvania K-12 Schools are closed through March 29th.
Schuyler Head Start will be closed from March 16th through April 13th
Steuben County Schools will be closed from March 18th through April 12th.
Tompkins County Schools will be closed through April 12th.
