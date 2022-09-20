(WETM) — People around the world tuned into the broadcast of the Queen’s funeral for a ceremony filled with centuries of tradition.

Andrew Walkling is a British Historian with Binghamton University. He joined 18 News to discuss aspects of the Queen’s funeral, and explain why certain elements of tradition take place, and how they came to be.

Some of the topics discussed include why Royal Navy Soldiers pull the queen’s remains, the lone bagpiper that played at the funeral, and the coronation process of King Charles III.

