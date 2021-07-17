Regional Forecast (07/17/21) – Finger Lakes

*Flash Flood Watch in effect for the Twin Tiers until late Saturday night*

This morning started off cloudy with a few lingering showers and some patchy fog. As the morning progresses, the fog will start to lift but the cloud cover will stick around throughout the day. Some showers are currently moving in from the west across parts of the Southern Tier. A flash flood watch is in effect for the Twin Tiers and goes until tonight. Over the past week, heavy rain has impacted the Twin Tiers and this will be the continuing trend today as scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms develop. These showers and storms will linger into the overnight hours. The Storm Prediction Center has most of the region under a marginal risk (a 1 out of 5) for isolated strong to severe storms while part of Bradford county is under a slight risk (a 2 out of 5) for scattered strong to severe storms. Our main threats with these storms would be damaging wind, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. Today is a good day to stay weather aware as we have a severe and flash flood threat. Temperatures today will rise into the low 80s with overnight lows falling into the low 60s. Overnight, showers and storms will linger, and some patchy fog could develop due to how saturated the ground is. Sunday brings another day of unsettled weather. More showers and storms are in the forecast during the afternoon and evening as this active weather pattern continues. Highs on Sunday will reach the upper 70s.