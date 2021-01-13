Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (01/13/2021)

Waking up this morning we are once again seeing gloomy conditions and temperatures hovering around 30 degrees. Today is looking to be dry once again and we are going to see limited sunshine. Temperatures will be slightly warmer than average for this time of year as highs will near 40 degrees. A weak disturbance will move through the region overnight but there is limited moisture for it to tap into. Even though there is limited moisture scattered snow showers will be possible. Lows tonight will near 30 degrees.