Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (01/15/2021)

Waking up this morning we are slightly warmer, still cloudy, but not seeing shower activity. The majority of the day is looking to be on the dry side but cloudy conditions will continue. Winds will be breezy today sustained out of the southeast from 5-15 mph, gusts of 20 mph or higher possible. This breeze will help bump temperatures up into the low 40s. As a frontal system approaches the region isolated late day showers will be possible. The bulk of the precipitation will move this evening in the form of rain showers since temperatures will be above freezing. As colder air is ushered into the atmosphere we will begin to see a transition from rain to snow showers. This will first occur in the higher terrain and then in the valleys. On average the Twin Tiers will see between a trace to 3 inches, the highest amounts will be in the higher terrain. Valleys are expected to see a longer period of rain showers before the colder air allows for the transition over to snow showers. Lows will be in the low 30s.