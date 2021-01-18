Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (01/18/2021)

Waking up this morning we are seeing light lake effect shower activity across portions of the area, especially into the Finger Lakes and Steuben county. The mainline of the lake effect impacting the Finger Lakes this morning will begin to slowly drift south through the Twin Tiers. Snowfall is looking to be on the light side, with the best chance for accumulation in the higher terrain; valley areas will have the potential to see a rain/snow mix. High temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 30s. Shower activity will begin to wind down to being isolated in coverage. Lows will hover in the mid-20s.