Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (01/19/2021)

Waking up this morning we are seeing light lake effect snow shower activity, especially in the Finger Lakes. Shower activity will begin to taper off this morning and by the afternoon only stray showers are likely. Similar to what we saw yesterday we will continue to see mostly cloudy conditions, though breaks in clouds will allow for some peeks of sunshine. Highs today will be near the mid-30s. A weak disturbance moving through the region overnight will help the development of snow showers again across the region. Snow accumulation is looking to be on the lighter side, on average between a trace to an inch. Localized higher amounts will be possible in the Finger Lakes in the higher terrain. Lows in the low 20s.