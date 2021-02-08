Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (02/08/2021)

Waking up this morning we are seeing bitter cold temperatures across the Twin Tiers. Highs today will hover 20 degrees but wind chill values will be in the single digits. Although it will be on the cooler side and area of high pressure will lead to some sunshine. Clouds will begin to increase in the afternoon ahead of a system that will move into the region overnight. Light snow will be widespread in coverage after midnight, with pockets of moderate snow possible. Lows tonight will be in the mid to upper teens.