Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (02/18/2021)

Waking up this morning to light snow shower activity across the area. This is associated with a low-pressure system moving up the coast. With the latest model trends, the bulk of the moisture continues to stay well to the south of our area. Snow showers will be on and off through the majority of the day. By this evening we will see steady snowfall move in with moderate to heavy snow possible. Highs today will hover 30 degrees. Snowfall is looking to be the steadiest overnight with the potential for snowfall rates of 1″ per hour. Total snowfall today through Friday morning looks to stay on the lighter side. Areas under the Winter Weather Advisory have the potential to see 3-6″, isolated higher amounts will be possible. The farther north and west you go, the more snowfall totals will decrease. Steuben county & the Finger Lakes Regional will see 1-3″.