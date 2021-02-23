Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (02/23/2021)

Waking up this morning to light snow showers moving into the region. A quick-moving system will lead to snow showers overspreading the Twin Tiers this morning. Snow showers will continue through midday with the steadiest to fall across the Northern Tier. A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect this morning for the Northern Tier, where snowfall rates of 1" per hour will be possible. Snowfall accumulation will stay on the lighter side across the Southern Tier. Locations in Northern Pennsylvania could see 2-4 inches. Shower activity will become more scattered by the afternoon and snow will begin to mix with rain. Winds will be gusty at times today, with winds sustained at 5-15 mph with gusts of 20 mph or higher possible. Highs today will be seasonable with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Breezy conditions continue tonight and stray showers are possible. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.