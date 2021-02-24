Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (02/24/2021)

Waking up this morning to temperatures below freezing. If you are heading out the door early be prepared for some icy spots on the roadways. Temperatures today will be warmer than average as we make our way up close to 50 degrees. The warm temperatures will be thanks to a southwest wind sustained at 10-20 mph with gusts of 25 mph or higher possible. This breeze will usher the warm air into the atmosphere, this will also help melt some of the snowpacks on the ground. It’s a quiet start to the day and we will see some sunshine before a weak disturbance moves into the region. Scattered rain showers will arrive by the afternoon, rainfall looks to remain light through a brief downpour can’t be ruled out. Stray shower activity will continue tonight, though most will turn dry. Lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.