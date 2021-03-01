Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (03/01/2021)

** Wind Advisory issued for the Twin Tiers **

Waking up this morning to light rain shower activity and temperatures into the mid to upper 30s. Light rain showers are associated with a cold front moving through the region this morning. Behind this cold front arctic, cold air will be ushered into the atmosphere, this will lead to decreasing temperatures by this evening. We will be able to see a brief break in shower activity by midday into early afternoon. A secondary arctic cold front will bring the potential for scattered snow squalls. the best timing for snow squalls will be between 3-9 pm, this will impact the evening commute. The main concern from these snow squalls will be low visibility, deteriorating road conditions, & a quick burst of snowfall. Snowfall accumulation from any snow squalls that do develop will be close to an inch.

Another concern as we head through the next twenty-four hours will be the potential for strong to damaging winds. A Wind Advisory goes into effect for the Twin Tiers at 1 pm this afternoon and continues through Tuesday morning. The time period for the strongest winds looks to be this evening into early Tuesday morning. Winds will be sustained out of the northwest at 20-30 mph with gusts of 40 to occasionally 50 mph. These strong will could produce isolated power outages and broken tree limbs. If you have any loose items outside consider securing them so they don’t blow away. These strong winds combined with arctic cold air will lead to bitter cold temperatures overnight! Wind chill values for the early morning commute Tuesday could be at or below zero in some locations. Actual low temperatures tonight will be in the low to mid-teens.