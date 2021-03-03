Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (03/03/2021)

** Wind Advisory issued for the Twin Tiers **

Waking up this morning to light rain shower activity and temperatures into the mid to upper 30s. Light rain showers are associated with a cold front moving through the region this morning. Behind this cold front arctic, cold air will be ushered into the atmosphere, this will lead to decreasing temperatures by this evening. We will be able to see a brief break in shower activity by midday into early afternoon. A secondary arctic cold front will bring the potential for scattered snow squalls. the best timing for snow squalls will be between 3-9 pm, this will impact the evening commute. The main concern from these snow squalls will be low visibility, deteriorating road conditions, & a quick burst of snowfall. Snowfall accumulation from any snow squalls that do develop will be close to an inch.