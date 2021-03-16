Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (03/16/2021)

Waking up this morning on the cool side but warmer than what we saw twenty-four hours ago. Cloud cover is continuing to increase as our next weather makes moves into the region. Spotty showers will be possible this morning will be in the form of snow. Highs today look to be in the mid to upper 30s. Thanks to a warm front passage winds will shift out of the south ushering in slightly warmer air into the region. Scattered shower activity this afternoon will be in the form of a rain/snow mix, especially in the valley areas. Shower activity will taper off overnight with freezing drizzle leading to the potential for slick roads. Lows tonight will hover 30 degrees.