Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (03/25/2021)

Waking up this morning to mild temperatures and patchy fog in locations! Thanks to a strong wind out of the south, sustained at 5-15 mph, temperatures will warm into the mid-70s! We will see breaks in clouds by midday leading to some sunshine. Clouds will begin to increase by this evening with isolated showers possible. A low-pressure system that will bring severe weather to the south will move into the Great Lakes region tonight. This system will bring the chance for rain showers and even some isolated thunderstorms by daybreak Friday. Winds will increase overnight and lows will hover in the mid-50s.