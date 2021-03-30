Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (03/30/2021)

It is going to be an active end to our weekend for our Sunday. Showers will be around all day as a warm front lifts through the area this morning. Winds return as well gradually picking up throughout the day. a cold front pushes through this afternoon with heavy downpours and gusty winds possible. An isolated thunderstorm is possible as well throughout the day. Sunday night rain possibly mixes with snow before tapering off and winds pick up even more. A wind advisory goes into effect this afternoon through Monday morning for northern portions of the Twin Tiers including Steuben, Schuyler, and Tompkins counties. Winds could gusts here over 40 mph. Colder Sunday night with lows around freezing.