Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (03/30/2021)

Waking up this morning to cold temperatures across the Twin Tiers! Calm winds overnight combined with clear skies allowed temperatures to fall back towards 30 degrees. An area of high pressure will lead to plenty of sunshine across the area along with dry weather. A strong southerly breeze sustained at 10-20 mph will usher in warm air into the region. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Cloud cover will begin to increase late today and overnight ahead of a weather system that will bring active weather to the region. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.