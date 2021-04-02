Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (04/02/2021)

Waking up this morning to bitter cold temperatures across the Twin Tiers! If you are heading out the door early consider taking it on the slow side as there will be slick spots on the roads; especially on bridges and overpasses. An area of high pressure will move into the region helping to decrease cloud leading to afternoon sunshine. Thanks to a strong northwest wind sustained at 10-20 mph with gusts of 25 mph or higher possible, highs will only reach the mid to upper 30s. Mostly clear skies and calming winds will lead to lows near the mid-teens.