Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (04/05/2021)

** Enhanced fire risk for portions of the Twin Tiers Monday & Tuesday **

Waking up this morning to mainly clear skies and temperatures in the 30s. It will be a pleasant start to the week as we will enjoy plenty of sunshine before mid/high clouds increase through the afternoon. Winds today will be sustained at 5-15 mph, with gusts of 25 mph or higher possible. The combination of dry conditions, warm temperatures, strong winds leads to an enhanced fire risk for portions of the Twin Tiers today & Tuesday. Even though the strong wind will be out of the northwest, temperatures will still be able to climb into the low 60s. A weak disturbance will move through the region overnight, there is an abundance of dry air in place which will make it difficult for showers to form tonight. The best chance for stray showers will be into Western portions of the viewing area. Lows in the low 30s.