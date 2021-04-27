Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (04/27/2021)

Starting the day off with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 30s. Thanks to a strong northwest breeze, sustained at 5-15 mph gusts of 20+mph is possible, we will see temperatures slightly cooler than average for this time of year. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. Although there will be plenty of cloud cover this morning, thanks to high-pressure building into the region we will see decreasing clouds and sunshine for the afternoon. Tonight it will be partly to mostly cloudy overnight as a weak disturbance moves through the region. There is limited moisture for this system to tap into, so any shower activity will be spotty overnight. Lows in the low to mid-30s.