Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (04/29/2021)

Light rainfall is already moving into portions of the Twin Tiers this morning. Rainfall will become more widespread by mid to late morning as the bulk of the moisture moves into the region. Rainfall will be moderate to heavy at times, especially this afternoon. Limited instability will support the potential for embedded thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center has portions of the Northern Tier, Chemung, & Tioga (N.Y) counties at a Marginal & Slight Risk for the development of strong storms. Timing for this would be mid-afternoon into this evening and these will be isolated in coverage with the main concern being strong winds. This will be a nice soaking rain for the area with overall rainfall for the day ranging from 1-1.5″. Highs seasonable for this time of year will be in the low to mid-60s. Scattered showers will continue tonight with patchy valley fog developing. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.