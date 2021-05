NEW YORK (WWTI) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo has declared this week New York State Compost Awareness Week and the Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos officially kicked off the awareness week on May 2.

The purpose of New York State Compost Awareness Week is to raise awareness of the environmental benefits of composting. According to Commissioner Seggos, recycling food scraps, grass, leaves, yard clippings through composting reduces the state's dependence on landfills and combustors, ultimately helping to lower climate-altering emissions, all while producing nutrient-rich compost.