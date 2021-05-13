Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (05/13/2021)

It is a frosty start to the day across the Twin Tiers. I am happy to say we will finally see the return of Spring-like temperatures will finally make a return to the area as highs are expected to reach into the mid to upper 60s. High pressure will continue to be in control of our region and we will enjoy partial sunshine. As a weak wave moves through the region a pop-up shower is possible, though the majority of the area will remain dry. Tonight it will be partly to mostly clear, helping temperatures to drop back into the mid to upper 30s. Areas of patchy frost will be possible by early Friday morning.