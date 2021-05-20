Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (05/20/2021)

It is a comfortable start to your Thursday morning with temperatures starting off in the 50s. The summerlike temperatures will continue today with highs in the mid to upper 80s; some spots flirting with 90 degrees. That area of high pressure remains in control of the region today and will usher in warm moist air from the south. This increase in moisture will lead to increasing mid and high-level clouds along with increased humidity. With the increase in moisture, isolated showers and even a storm can’t be completely ruled out. Mid/High clouds will stick with us tonight and river valley fog will also develop. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.