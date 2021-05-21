Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (05/21/2021)

Waking up mild and muggy this morning as temperatures are starting out hovering 60 degrees. An area of high pressure will continue to usher in warm moist air from the south. Increasing mid and high clouds will lead to filtered sunshine. By the afternoon, a pop-up shower or thunderstorm will be possible, but most of the area will remain dry. Thanks to dew point temperatures into the 60s we will be feeling muggy. Summer-like temperatures will continue with highs expected to hover 90 degrees. If you have to be outdoors today make sure you are staying hydrated and take breaks when needed. Mid and high-level clouds will linger tonight and patchy fog will develop. Lows will hover 60 degrees.