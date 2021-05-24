Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (05/24/2021)

It is a cool and comfortable start to the day across the Twin Tiers! Mid/high-level clouds this morning will lead to filtered sunshine for the first half of your day. Winds out of the south today will lead to increased moisture content into the atmosphere and an increase in low-level clouds. The second half of the day will consist of a mix of sun and clouds and seasonable temperatures. Highs today will be in the low to mid-70s. Increasing cloud cover tonight will lead partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the low to mid-50s.