Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (05/25/2021)

It will be a calm and comfortable start to the day across the Twin Tiers. Breaks in clouds early today will allow for some sunshine, the amount of sun we see will help fuel thunderstorms for the afternoon. A warm front moving through the region today will increase the temperatures and humidity. Highs today will reach into the low 80s and we will turn muggy by the afternoon. As this front moves through the region, we will see showers and thunderstorms develop this afternoon into the evening. The Storm Prediction Center now has the majority of the Twin Tiers in a Marginal Risk, level 1 out of 5, for the development of isolated strong storms today. The main concerns from any strong storm that does develop will be strong winds and small hail. Any lingering showers or storms will taper off tonight with the loss of daytime heating. Lows will be in the low 60s.