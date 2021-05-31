Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (05/31/2021)

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) -- A local non-for-profit is helping those who served our country heal, one horse experience at a time. National Equine Institute of Growth Through Healing, also known as “N.E.I.G.H,” offers several FREE therapy programs for veterans.

NEIGH founder Dawn Samuelson says horses have a unique way of sensing and mimicking human's behavior and emotions. And that allows for them connect and heal those who are struggling.