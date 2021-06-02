Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (06/02/2021)

Waking up this morning to filtered sunshine thanks to mid/high clouds that moved in overnight. We will continue to watch clouds build through the morning into the midday hour. A system moving in from the south will usher in some warm to moist air into the region. This will lead to an increase in both humidity and temperatures. We will begin to scattered rain showers will develop this afternoon and evening. Isolated storms will develop for the afternoon and evening. There will plenty of moisture for storms to tap into, which could lead to downpours. Highs will be into the low 70s. The chance for showers will continue overnight and lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.