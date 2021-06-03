Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (06/03/2021)

Waking up this morning to scattered showers and patchy fog across the area. As a warm front moves through the region with will see warm & moist air being ushered into the region leading to scattered rain showers. Thanks to a large amount of moisture, daytime heating, and instability we will have the potential to see scattered thunderstorms develop. The Storm Prediction Center has the Twin Tiers in a Marginal Risk, level 1 out of 5, for the development of strong storms. The main concerns from any storm will be strong winds and localized heavy rainfall. There will be plenty of moisture for any storms to tap into which could lead to localized rain amount of 1-1.5″. Besides this, it will continue to be mostly cloudy and highs will be near the mid-70s. Scattered rain showers will continue overnight along with the potential for patchy fog. Lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.