Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (06/04/2021)

Steady rain and even some rumbles of thunder moved through the area last night. We are now just seeing some lingering showers across the area early this morning. Breaks in clouds will lead to some sunshine for the area. Thanks to daytime heating, some instability, and moisture we will see some scattered showers and storms develop. The best timing looks to be between 2-9 pm. Any additional rainfall from these showers will be light. Feeling muggy by this afternoon and highs will be in the low 80s. Any lingering showers will begin to taper off overnight and lows will hover 60.