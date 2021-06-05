Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (06/05/2021)

A beautiful day is in store for Saturday with cloud cover decreasing through the morning. Plenty of sunshine is in the forecast for Saturday afternoon with temperatures rising near 90. This is over 15 degrees above average. On top of the heat, there will also be the humidity. Humid conditions are expected today with dew points rising into the upper 60s. These conditions will hold into Sunday as dry sunny conditions remain across the Twin Tiers. Temperatures will continue to increase on Sunday with highs getting into the low 90s.