Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (06/08/2021)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Senate investigation of the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has uncovered broad government, military and law enforcement missteps before the attack, including a breakdown within multiple intelligence agencies and a lack of training and preparation for Capitol Police officers who were quickly overwhelmed by the rioters.

The Senate report released Tuesday is the first — and could be the last — bipartisan review of how hundreds of former President Donald Trump’s supporters were able to push past security lines and break into the Capitol that day, interrupting the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory.