Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (06/11/2021)

(WETM) - Early voting for the New York June primary election begins on June 12 across the Empire State. Chemung, Schuyler, and Steuben Counties will each hold Republican primaries and one Conservative Party primary will be held in Chemung County.

No Democratic primaries are being held this year. Only voters who are registered to the Republican party will be able to vote in these primaries, with exception to the one Conservative Primary in the Town of Southport Council Member race.