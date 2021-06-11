Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (06/11/2021)

Waking up this morning to comfortable conditions across the Twin Tiers. We will be able to enjoy some sunshine before clouds build in the second half of the day. A low-pressure system to the north of us and a stationary boundary to the south means we are sandwiched in between. The stationary front will transition to a warm front and slowly move north. Thanks to moisture moving into the area from both systems, spotty showers will develop by mid-afternoon and into this evening. These showers will be spotty in coverage, so not all of us will see them. We all will be able to enjoy comfortable and seasonable temperatures though! Highs will hover 80 degrees. Shower activity will linger tonight and we will turn mostly cloudy by sunrise. Lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.