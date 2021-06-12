Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (06/12/2021)

Saturday started on a dreary note with spotty showers across the Twin Tiers. Those showers have since dissipated but more are possible this afternoon as a cold front moves in from the North. Temperatures today will rise into the upper 70s to low 80s with the humidity sitting more comfortable. Overnight, clouds will start to break up but this will be short lived. Temperatures tonight will fall into the low 60s. As Sunday rolls in, so does the cloud cover. Cloudy conditions are expected Sunday with a chance for showers and an isolated thunderstorms during the early afternoon to the evening hours. Heavy rain is possible with these showers/storms. Temperatures for Sunday will rise near 80.