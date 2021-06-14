Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (06/14/2021)

After seeing some strong to severe thunderstorms last night, we woke up to patchy to dense fog across the valley areas. A cold front will move through the region today leading to another chance of scattered showers and storms. Timing for the development of showers and storms will be mid to late afternoon into this evening. Before the active weather returns, we will see breaks in clouds leading to some sunshine. The Storm Prediction Center currently has areas near the border and south in the Northern Tier in a Marginal Risk, level 1 out of 5, for the development of strong to severe storms. The main concerns from any strong storms that do develop will be strong winds and localized heavy rain. Temperatures today will be right around average with highs nearing 80 degrees. Showers and even some embedded thunderstorms will linger early tonight before tapering off after midnight. Dense to patchy fog will once again develop in the valley areas. Lows will be in the low to mid-50s.