Update: NYSP announced that Scott A. Mawhiney, 44 of Deposit, NY has been arraigned for the felony of Attempted Murder in the first degree, and remanded to the Broome County Jail without bail.

Trooper Ryan Thorp who is stationed at SP Deposit sustained injuries to his arm, and has undergone surgery and is currently in stable condition at Wilson Medical Center. Trooper Thorp has been with the NYSP for three years.