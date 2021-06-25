Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (06/25/2021)

Area of high pressure that has been impacting the region the past few days will continue to move off to the east. We will begin to see mid/high clouds increase this afternoon leading to some filtered sunshine! Being on the backside of the high-pressure system we will see winds out of the southwest; sustained at 5-15 mph. This wind direction will usher warm and moist air into the region today. Highs will still be seasonable for this time of year, with temperatures reaching into the low 80s. Cloud cover will fully thicken tonight. Lows in the low 60s.