Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (06/29/2021)

Heat Advisory in effect for the Southern Tier & Bradford County!

Waking up again to warm and muggy conditions across the Twin Tiers! Similar weather set up to yesterday as we have a frontal system to the west and a high-pressure system to the east. This pressure system will continue to usher in warm moist air into the region, thanks to a southwesterly wind flow. It will be another hot and humid day highs are expected to reach into the low to mid-90s and dew point temperatures will be in the 70s. Thanks to this humidity factor we will see heat index values into the mid to upper 90s; the warmest valley areas will near 100 degrees. After starting the day with some partial sunshine, active weather returns for the afternoon. Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will develop for the afternoon and evening. Any storm that develops will have the potential to produce heavy rainfall. Activity will linger overnight before tapering off to rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 60s, hovering 70 degrees.