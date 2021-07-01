Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (07/01/2021)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- People on their morning commute may have noticed the sign that welcomes visitors to the City of Elmira with the faces of the area’s most influential residents on East Church Street off I-86 looked different.

The sign highlighting some of Elmira's greatest has been defaced. Brian Williams, former NBC anchor and host of 'The 11th Hour with Brian Williams,' face was replaced with Judge Jeanine Pirro, host of Fox News Channel's Justice with Judge Jeanine.