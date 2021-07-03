Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (07/03/21)

The weekend has started on the wet side and that will be the continuing trend as we head throughout the rest of Saturday. Lingering showers remain this morning which are associated with an upper-level low that is sitting over the region. More scattered showers will develop this afternoon with an isolated thunderstorm possible. Clouds will slowly start to break up as we head into the evening with conditions drying out across the Twin Tiers. Highs for Saturday will reach the low 70s which is almost 10 degrees below average. Temperatures start to climb back up for the 4th of July with highs reaching near 80. Spotty showers are possible during the afternoon to early evening for the holiday. As the evening rolls around, we should start to dry out just in time for some fireworks! A few lingering showers cannot be ruled out.