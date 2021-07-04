Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (07/04/21)

Happy Fourth of July! The patchy cloud cover is here and it plans on sticking around until this evening. As we head through this morning, we will stay dry but that will change as we head into the afternoon. Spotty showers will develop this afternoon but will start to dissipate this evening. Conditions should start to clear out and dry out this evening, just in time for fireworks or any Fourth of July celebrations this evening. Temperatures today will rise to near 80 and then drop to the mid 50s overnight. Monday starts the week off dry and mostly sunny. It will be on the warmer side with temperatures reaching the upper 80s for highs and feel a bit humid out.