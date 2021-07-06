Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (07/06/2021)

Seeing a line of showers and storms moving eastward through the Finger Lakes this morning. A better chance for active weather is coming this afternoon and evening. Some breaks in the sunshine this morning will help destabilize the atmosphere leading to showers and storms firing up for the afternoon! The Storm Prediction Center has the majority of the area in a Slight Risk (Level 2, level 1 being the lowest) for strong to severe storms to develop. The combination of daytime heating, humidity, and instability will help fuel thunderstorm development as a disturbance passes through the region. The timing of development looks to be early and mid-afternoon through this evening. The main concerns today from any storms will be strong winds, small hail, and localized heavy rainfall. These storms will be fast-moving, though, which should help limit isolated flooding potential. It will be hot and humid with high temperatures nearing 90 degrees. Light rain showers will linger tonight and an isolated storm can’t be ruled out. Lows will near the mid-60s.