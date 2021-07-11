Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (07/11/21)

Dreary conditions started us off today across the Twin Tiers. Cloud cover has been building in and some fog is still holding on. The fog will continue to lift as the morning progresses. Lingering showers are also moving in across the Twin Tiers. This is just the start of the wet weather. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will develop this afternoon and linger into the overnight hours. Temperatures today will rise into the upper 60s to low 70s and overnight lows will sit into the upper 60s. A southerly flow, lingering cloud cover, and an advancing warm moist air mass will be the cause for such a little change in temperature. Monday will start off mostly dry but we will hang on to the cloud cover. Another chance for showers and thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon into the early evening. The Storm Prediction Center has us under a marginal risk (a one out of five) which means we have a chance for isolated strong to severe thunderstorms. Highs on Monday rebound into the mid 80s.