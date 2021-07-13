Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (07/13/21)

This morning started off foggy and cloudy but the fog will continue to lift and we will see some breaks in the clouds as we head through the late morning hours. Partly sunny conditions today with cloud cover increasing in the afternoon as scattered showers and thunderstorms develop. These showers and storms will remain through the afternoon into the early overnight hours. Today, the Storm Prediction Center has the Twin Tiers under a slight risk (a 2 out of 5) for scattered strong to severe storms. Main threats with any severe storms will be heavy rain, frequent lightning, and damaging wind. Temperatures today will rise into the upper 80s and dew points will sit into the mid 70s, so it will be a hot and humid day! Overnight, showers and storms linger early with temperatures dropping into the upper 60s. Some patchy fog is possible starting us out on Wednesday. Cloud cover builds back in once again as more scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms develop during Wednesday afternoon and evening. On Wednesday, temperatures climb back into the low 80s. We have been dealing with plenty of showers lately which has been causing a flooding issue. The continuation of rain on Tuesday and Wednesday could potentially lead to more flooding. We will keep you updated on any flood and severe potentials.