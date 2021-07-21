Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (07/21/2021)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - On Tuesday, July 20th, 2021, at approximately 2:00 A.M., Officers from the Elmira Police Department responded to a residence on W. Water St. for a report of a home invasion robbery that had taken place. When officers arrived on the scene they were advised that the robbery had taken place at a residence on W. Thurston St. approximately two hours earlier.

The victim reported that she was at her residence on W. Thurston St. just before midnight and had gone outside to smoke a cigarette. While outside she was approached by two male subjects wearing masks and brandishing weapons. She was forced into her apartment where she was bound and struck numerous times. The suspects demanded money from the victim. At some point the victim became unconscious and when she woke up the suspects were gone.