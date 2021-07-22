Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (07/22/2021)

It is a cool and crisp start to the morning across the Twin Tiers and the comfortable conditions will continue through the afternoon. High pressure over the Great Lakes will lead to a northwesterly wind direction today. This wind direction will usher in some drier and cooler air, leading to comfortable temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Once the fog lifts we will enjoy plenty of sunshine before some fair weather cumulus clouds develop by the afternoon. A stray sprinkle could develop, but it will have to fight through dry air at the surface. Heading into the overnight hours we will see mainly clear skies. It will be another night that you can give your ac units a break! Lows will be in the low 50s.