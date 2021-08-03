Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (08/03/2021)

Waking up this morning to comfortable conditions across the Twin Tiers! Locally dense fog this morning will lead to low visibility; it is expected to lift through mid-morning. High pressure will remain in control of the region today keeping us mainly dry! A pop-up shower will be possible this afternoon but it will be very isolated in coverage. As some mid/high-level clouds build in, we will see more filtered sunshine by the afternoon hours. Temperatures today will be right around average with highs nearing 80 degrees. Turning mostly clear overnight and valley fog will develop. Lows in the low 50s.