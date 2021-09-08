Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (09/08/21)

Cloud cover continues to gradually build in as the morning progresses. This will be the case throughout the late morning hours and into the afternoon as a cold front advances into the region. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are likely as that cold front moves in during the afternoon and early evening hours. Some of these thunderstorms could be strong to severe in intensity, so make sure you are weather aware today. A majority of the Twin Tiers is under a marginal risk (a 1 out of 5) to see an isolated strong to severe storm. Part of Bradford county is in a slight risk (a 2 out of 5) which means scattered strong to severe storms are possible. The main threats will be heavy rain, damaging winds, small hail, and frequent lightning. Localized flash flooding is possible because there is the potential to see heavy rain and our soil is so sensitive to additional rainfall due to previous heavy rainfall events. A cooler drier air mass moves in behind the cold front which allows for the cloud cover to break apart and us to dry out. Some showers may linger into the late evening hours, but most will stay dry as we head into the overnight. Highs today reach the upper 70s and overnight lows sit into the mid 50s. Dry conditions remain for Thursday morning with just some patchy cloud cover to start the day. Showers and storms return for the afternoon on Thursday. By the evening, conditions will start to dry out with just some lingering cloud cover. Temperatures on Thursday rise into the mid 70s.