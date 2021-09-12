Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (09/12/21)

Clouds will continue to build up for Sunday with broken clouds for most of the afternoon. High temperatures will once again climb up to the 80’s after a period of fall-like conditions. The overnight low temperature will be in the low 60’s. There is a chance for showers and storms in the afternoon to overnight hours as a cold front swoops southward into the area. The chance for rain starts around 2:00 PM. There is potential for some of the storms to be strong to severe. The main risks being strong wind gusts and localized heavy rainfall leading to flash flooding. The timing for the severe storms is approximately evening hours to midnight. The severity of these storms depends on the timing and strength of the storms to our west and the Midwest.